MVCTC students compete in robot event

DAYTON – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center Robotics and Automation students competed in the Xtreme Bots Competition on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Wright State University Nutter Center.

The event was hosted by Ohio Robotics, Inc., whose goal is” inspiring students to pursue STEM careers in advanced manufacturing.”

According to the Ohio Robotics, Inc., website, “Xtreme Bots offers students an opportunity to design, build, problem solve, develop teamwork and hopefully crush the competition in a three-minute battle.

Similar to the nationally televised “BattleBots,” Xtreme Bots are 15-pound robots, generally with a weapon, that compete in three-minute battles throughout the day.”

The MVCTC Robotics and Automation students who participating included junior class members:

• Tyler Baldsare, Milton-Union

• Conner Barnett, Valley View

• Ava Benner, Twin Valley South

• Aiden Carter, New Lebanon

• Liam Clark, Miamisburg

• Jacob Fritts, Miamisburg

• Kevin Gati, Northmont

• Gillian Heineman, Vandalia-Butler

• Dakota King, Milton-Union

• Devin Lambert, Milton-Union

• Malachi Orban, Milton-Union

• Harry Phillips, National Trail

• Craig Posey, Eaton

• Makenzee Richards, Vandalia-Butler

• Sean Stauffer, Vandalia-Butler

• Caleb Taylor, Miami East

• Seth White, Thurgood Marshall

• Adam Wilson, Franklin Monroe

MVCTC Robotics and Automation Instructor, Mr. Van Henderson, stated, “Students love XtremeBots combat robotics, and they learn while fully engaged in problem-solving and team-building. STEM training at its pinnacle.”

The MVCTC Robotics and Automation program introduces students to robotic applications in manufacturing, material handling, welding, computer numeric control programming, Programmable Logic Controllers, SolidWorks design software, data acquisition and analysis, and work cell development.

Students have the opportunity to earn certification from Motoman – FS100/DX100 Basic Programming with Material Handling, FANUC – Handling Tool Operation & Programming, and SolidWorks Certified Professional Associate.

Dedicated to providing premier educational choices and advanced employment preparation for youth, adults, and organizations, MVCTC has proudly served the Miami Valley since 1971.

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.

