Kegley addresses Northmont Rotary

CLAYTON — The Northmont Rotary recently heard from Tim Kegley, Administrator/Principal, about the Salem Christian Academy.

Located at Salem Church of God and with a mission statement of, “”Equipping Young Leader’s Hearts and Minds for Christ,” Kegley discussed the approach to a faith-based education.

Salem Christian Academy strives to promote a positive Christ-centered atmosphere that teaches children to think and act responsibly while functioning independently and learning skills that promote group cooperation.

The academy wants to provide students opportunities to discern some of their gifts and talents and prepare them for being leaders in our community, the local church, and at home.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.

Pictured with Tim Kegley (center) is Northmont Superintendent Tony Thomas (left) and Salem Church of God Lead Pastor Steve Southards (right). https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_Rotary-1.jpg Pictured with Tim Kegley (center) is Northmont Superintendent Tony Thomas (left) and Salem Church of God Lead Pastor Steve Southards (right). Photo by Michael Barrow, M.D.

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

