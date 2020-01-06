Taste of Northmont set for Jan. 16

CLAYTON — The Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the third annual ‘Taste of Northmont’ on Thursday, January 16 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave.

Last year a crowd of over 400 enjoyed a “taste” from several local restaurants and caterers. Guests voted on the “Best of” and perused a Basket Raffle, $1/each or six for $5. A cash bar was kept busy and a DJ MC’d the event.

Purchase Tickets

Tickets for the Taste are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Ticket Sale locations include:

Northmont Chamber, 215 W. National Rd. (inside Roth & Company CPA). Call to schedule a time to purchase tickets. Phone (937) 836-2550

City of Clayton, 6996 Taywood Rd., Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*Cash or check only; Phone (937)836-3500

Event Etiquette

Last year for the first time ever, a ‘natural’ line formed around the entire room. Event organizers discourage this. It causes a significant slow down with vendors and the vendors at the end were often missed. Each vendor will supply you with fresh serving products that fit their provided food. Please line up at each vendor’s booth.

Vendors include

Another Pint Please

Brookdale Englewood

BrookHaven Retirement Community

Casey’s General Store

Friendship Village

JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard

La Fiesta Dayton

Ray’s Wine Spirits Grill

Sponsors

The Taste would not be possible without the Chamber generous sponsors.

Gold: Gudorf Tax Group, LLC & Friendship Village

Silver: CODE Credit Union, Meadowbrook at Clayton

Bronze: Farmers & Merchants Bank, City of Clayton

To learn more about this event visit the Taste website or call Cathy at the Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce (937) 836-2550.

All proceeds from ticket sales goes to the Northmont Chamber to further their mission in the Northmont Community.

Reach the Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce at (937) 836-2550.

