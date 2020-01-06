Taste of Northmont set for Jan. 16

CLAYTON — The Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the third annual ‘Taste of Northmont’ on Thursday, January 16 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave.
Last year a crowd of over 400 enjoyed a “taste” from several local restaurants and caterers. Guests voted on the “Best of” and perused a Basket Raffle, $1/each or six for $5. A cash bar was kept busy and a DJ MC’d the event.
Purchase Tickets
Tickets for the Taste are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Ticket Sale locations include:
Northmont Chamber, 215 W. National Rd. (inside Roth & Company CPA). Call to schedule a time to purchase tickets. Phone (937) 836-2550
City of Clayton, 6996 Taywood Rd., Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
*Cash or check only; Phone (937)836-3500
Event Etiquette
Last year for the first time ever, a ‘natural’ line formed around the entire room. Event organizers discourage this. It causes a significant slow down with vendors and the vendors at the end were often missed. Each vendor will supply you with fresh serving products that fit their provided food. Please line up at each vendor’s booth.
Vendors include
Another Pint Please
Brookdale Englewood
BrookHaven Retirement Community
Casey’s General Store
Friendship Village
JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard
La Fiesta Dayton
Ray’s Wine Spirits Grill
Sponsors
The Taste would not be possible without the Chamber generous sponsors.
Gold: Gudorf Tax Group, LLC & Friendship Village
Silver: CODE Credit Union, Meadowbrook at Clayton
Bronze: Farmers & Merchants Bank, City of Clayton
To learn more about this event visit the Taste website or call Cathy at the Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce (937) 836-2550.
All proceeds from ticket sales goes to the Northmont Chamber to further their mission in the Northmont Community.
Reach the Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce at (937) 836-2550.