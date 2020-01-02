Northmont Community Blood Drive is Jan. 13

CLAYTON — Celebrate January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by donating at the Northmont Middle School community blood drive Monday, Jan. 13 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 4810 West National Road, Clayton.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Donor Strong” long-sleeve T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

The first goal of Blood Donor Awareness Month is to boost the blood supply after the long holiday period. CBC is also announcing strategic goals for 2020 that include:

Increasing donations to provide blood to more hospitals outside our traditional 15-county service area. CBC must expand its hospital partnerships to remain viable in the blood industry and to continue serving the Miami Valley region.

Recruiting new platelet and plasma donors, and double red blood cell donors.

Use the spirit of the Dayton Strong movement to inspire more blood donors and engage more blood drive sponsors, especially in the downtown Dayton community.

The white, long-sleeve T-shirt with red “Donor Strong” lettering is a gift to everyone who registers to donate Jan. 4 through Feb. 29.

Many community blood drives now include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma, which are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Donors with blood types A, AB, or B positive are in high demand. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring our education program to your school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule your next appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 23 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys.

The Community Blood Center’s ‘Donor Strong’ long-sleeve T-shirt. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_DonorStrong-1.jpg The Community Blood Center’s ‘Donor Strong’ long-sleeve T-shirt. Contributed photo

Be ‘Donor Strong’ for Blood Donor Awareness Month

Staff Report

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.