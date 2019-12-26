Boman named Rotary Student of Month

CLAYTON — The Northmont Rotary is pleased to recognize Sydney Boman as the Rotary Student of the Month.

Boman, a senior at Northmont attending Miami Valley Career Technology Center, is in the Precision Machining program. She is the daughter of James and Christina Larson.

Her MVCTC Counselor, Mrs. Tracy Hetrick, shared, “Sydney is the ‘go-to’ person in Precision Machining lab because she is trustworthy, works hard, and follows directions well. Sydney has maintained a 4.0 GPA at MVCTC while taking College Credit Plus classes towards a college degree.”

Boman is participating in the MVCTC Pre-Apprenticeship program working at Starwin Industries and plans to attend Sinclair where she will pursue a degree in Computer-Aided Manufacturing/Precision Machining.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.

Sydney Boman is shown with MVCTC Superintendent Dr. Nick Weldy. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/12/web1_Bowman-1.jpg Sydney Boman is shown with MVCTC Superintendent Dr. Nick Weldy. Photo by Michael Barrow, M.D.

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.