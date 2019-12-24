Trio leaving school board

BROOKVILLE – It was the last meeting for three members of the Brookville Local Schools Board of Education on Dec. 16. It was also the final meeting for the board in 2019.

The three members, Scott Rutherford, Rick Phillips and John Gordon represent 44 years of experience collectively on the board, a fact not missed by Brookville Superintendent of Schools Tim Hopkins, and others, at the meeting.

“It is a matter of longevity,” Hopkins said. “That group (along with current members Judy Hoover and Joe Mellon) have spent a lot of time together.

“I am excited about the new school board members,” Hopkins added. “I look forward to them being on the board.”

Hopkins further said, “They have all guided us through some tremendous technological and academic upgrades.”

With their seats up for re-election, Rutherford, Gordon and Phillips decided not to seek new terms.

In their place Tim Denlinger, Lauren Hester and Sue Steck were all elected to four-year terms on the board.

Mellon was appreciative of the tenure put forth on the board by the three out-going members.

“We appreciate all that you have provided to the Brookville Local Schools,” Mellon, who yielded his Presidential gavel for the Dec. 16 meeting to Rutherford for his final meeting. “We have appreciated all the leadership for the children.”

All the departing members received a pair of specially made socks with the photos of the board members that they have served with over the years, as well as engraved plaques.

Rutherford has served since January of 2000, while Gordon and Phillips have served since January of 2008.

As Vice-President of the Board, Hoover read a Declaration of Appreciation to the trio.

In it reads, “… The Board of Education and School District recognizes and appreciates the impact and indelible influence they have left on our school district through true servant leadership, and furthermore we wish them and their families well in all future endeavors, and offer this declaration of Appreciation and Support in this their last meeting with the Brookville Board of Education …”

It was announced at the Dec. 16 meeting that the 2020 reorganizational meeting for the Board will be held on Monday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m., with the first regular meeting of 2020 to immediately follow.

Those meetings will be in the Board of Education Office Building, 75 June Pl., Brookville.

It was also announced that student in the Brookville district will be out on Christmas break Dec. 23 through Jan. 3.

The board did set dates for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 academic years.

In 2020 the first day for students will be Wednesday, Aug. 19 and in 2021 the first day will be Wednesday, Aug. 18.

For one final time current members of the Brookville Board of Education posed for a photo. From left they are Tim Hopkins (Superintended), Judy Hoover (Vice-President), outgoing members Scott Rutherford, John Gordon and Rick Phillips, Joe Mellon (President) and Tiffany Hiser (Treasurer). The Dec. 16 meeting was the final one for Rutherford, Gordon and Phillips. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/12/web1_school-board-1.jpg For one final time current members of the Brookville Board of Education posed for a photo. From left they are Tim Hopkins (Superintended), Judy Hoover (Vice-President), outgoing members Scott Rutherford, John Gordon and Rick Phillips, Joe Mellon (President) and Tiffany Hiser (Treasurer). The Dec. 16 meeting was the final one for Rutherford, Gordon and Phillips. Kevin O’Boyle | Brookville Star

By Kevin O’Boyle koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach this writer at koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com, or call 833-2545.

