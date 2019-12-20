VAP’s drive for local Veterans a success

ENGLEWOOD — Value Added Packaging, VAP, a custom corrugated box manufacturer, located in Englewood, spent the last month collecting gift cards and needed items for the VA Medical Center to give to local Veterans this holiday season.

Team VAP ended their VAP “Giving Tree” drive for local Veterans at its Culture Luncheon Christmas Carry-in last week.

“We were all really pleased with our turn out and so was Ryan Pleasants our guest from the Dayton VA Medical Center,” said Mari Wenrick, chief champion of culture at VAP.

The VAP company donated $500 and was able to collect an additional $200 dollars, which was used to purchase seventy $10 gift cards. We also had $20 and $50 gifts cards donated, as well as donated socks, flannels, tops and sweatpants. \

“Thanks to all who donated to our drive and we are excited that they will all be handed out to our Veterans on Monday before Christmas. We are so happy about that,” Wenrick added.

Team VAP would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and may this New Year be filled with peace, joy, love and happiness.

VAP is a custom corrugated box manufacturer and packaging provider in the Tri-State Region. VAP believes in changing the way our customers buy packaging, so it is pain-free and seamlessly integrated into their product and processes in a caring and cost-effective way. This allows our customers to focus on what they do best. VAP is a service company in a commodity world.

Reach Value Added Packaging at (937) 832-9595 or email: info@vapmanaged.com

