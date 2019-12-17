Perry trustees raise police chief’s pay

PERRY TOWNSHIP – One of the last acts by outgoing Perry Township Trustee Dale Seim was proposing a wage increase for Police Chief Tim Littleton, who has been chief since he was hired in late 2018. Township resident Jason Hartshorn defeated Seim in the Nov. 5 election, so Seim’s term will expire at the end of the year.

Trustee Ron Price, appointed to finish out the term of Sheila Stanifer who resigned in August of 2018, suggested that money originally marked to install a new ramp at the administration building’s main entrance could be used for another of the township’s costs.

“There are lots of ways the money could be used rather than for the ramp,” said Price, who was defeated in the November election by township resident Mindi Wynne.

Price said he believed Detective Tina Waymire has been doing a fine job, “I think we should do something for her,” he said.

Seim then said, “I think who needs a raise is the police chief.”

Trustees decided to hold an executive session to discuss the issue. Following the executive session, Seim announced trustees were going to give Chief Littleton a raise; then the board voted unanimously to grant Littleton a $5 per hour increase.

In his report to the trustees Littleton expressed his appreciation to them for hiring him.

“In this season, we have reason to be thankful for Perry Township trustees who have given me the opportunity, for friends, for my family and for the (township) residents,” he said. “We are close to having 24-hour (police) coverage in the township,” Littleton said.

The chief said he had recently hired a new part-time officer named Zack Smith from Adams County and that he has three more applicants in the hiring phase.

Littleton went on to report that the police were looking forward to their reinstated event, “Shop with a Cop,” that occurred on Dec. 14. In this event, kids were to go Christmas shopping with police officers at the Englewood Meijer store, which donated a substantial amount of money to make it possible.

In board business, trustees approved a resolution to remove Price’s name from LCNB signature cards for Perry Township’s checking lockbox and CD, effective Dec. 12, 2019, at midnight and to add the name of newly elected Wynne’s to the same, effective Dec. 13.

They also approved “Agreed Entry in the matter of State of Ohio ex. Bonnie Bertelson versus Perry Township Trustees.”

“It has been such a pleasure to work with everyone here — the police chief and all the officers, and especially Rhonda (Behnken) for being a very good fiscal officer,” said Price after the meeting.

“I’ve made some lifelong friends. It’s a double-edged sword, because I have enjoyed working with people,” he said. “All in all, I feel grateful. I’ll continue to be available to provide service to the community.”

Seim’s parting comment was, “What can I say, I lost! By one vote! Over the years, I’ve enjoyed serving the township. I live here, I work here, and things went rolling along.”

“My one concern is that the newly elected people don’t have enough experience,” Seim said.

The next regular meeting of the Perry Township Trustees will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the administration building located at 3025 Johnsville-Brookville Road, Brookville.

