Local business may get ED/GE funding

DAYTON – On Friday the Montgomery County, Ohio Economic Development/Government Equity Advisory Committee recommended funding 10 projects, totaling $1,793,000 from the County’s 2019 Primary Economic Development Fund of ED/GE.

The funding recommendations will be considered by the Board of County Commissioners at its Dec. 17 meeting.

Among the projects recommended for funding is one for $40,000 for Provimi North America in Brookville.

This project will allow Provimi North America, a Cargill Inc. company, to renovate and upgrade their current U.S. regional headquarters offices in city of Brookville.

These upgrades will retain the 109 jobs at the facility. Funds will be used for construction and renovation of the existing office space.

The ED/GE Program was established by the Montgomery County Commissioners in 1992 to attract jobs and retain the county’s tax base, reduce inter-local competition for development, enable the county to successfully compete as a region in national and international markets, and to share the benefits of economic prosperity among all county jurisdictions.

ED/GE consists of two components, economic development or ED, and government equity or GE.

The ED component is funded by the Montgomery County Commissioners with countywide sales tax proceeds. Projects funded from the Primary ED Fund are to be used principally to establish or expand commercial, industrial and research facilities and to create and preserve job and employment opportunities.

The purpose of the GE component is to share some of the economic benefits (i.e. increased revenue), resulting from new economic development among Montgomery County’s participating jurisdictions.