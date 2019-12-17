New physician joins practice in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD – Thao Tran, MD, has joined Kettering Physician Network Primary Care at Englewood Health Center.

Dr. Tran is board-certified family medicine physician focusing on preventative medicine, adolescent medicine and primary care. She is fluent in Vietnamese.

She earned her medical degree from Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. She completed her family medicine residency at Trident Medical Center / Medical University of South Carolina Family Medicine Residency Program.

Kettering Physician Network Primary Care at Englewood Health Center is located at 1250 National Road, Suite 400 in Englewood. For more information or to make an appointment call 937-836-6000.

Kettering Physician Network is a multi-specialty group of physician practices, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kettering Health Network, dedicated to providing exceptional health services to individuals and families in the Greater Dayton and Cincinnati areas. Kettering Physician Network represents more than 700 board certified physicians and advanced practice providers, with an extensive range of medical specialties in more than 200 convenient locations.

Kettering Health Network is a not-for-profit network of nine hospitals, 12 emergency departments, and 120 outpatient facilities serving southwest Ohio. The network’s hospitals are Kettering, Grandview, Sycamore, Southview, Greene Memorial, Soin, Fort Hamilton, Troy and Kettering Behavioral Medicine.

Staff Report

