Next blood drive at BrookHaven is Dec. 18

BROOKVILLE – Give blood during the season of giving at the Community United Methodist Church and BrookHaven Retirement Community monthly blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 12:30 until 6:30 p.m. in the Brookhaven Retirement Community Conference Center, 1 Country Lane, Brookville.

Everyone who registers to donate can bundle up in the free Blood Donor Winter Scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Community Blood Center needs your help during the holiday season. If you must miss an appointment to donate, please reschedule as soon as you can.

All monthly community blood drives at the Brookhaven Retirement Community include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma, which are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Donors with blood types A, AB, or B positive are in high demand. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

Shown is the scarf that everyone who registers to donate for the next blood drive at BrookHaven Retirement Community will receive.

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring our education program to your school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule your next appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

