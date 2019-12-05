The Great Book Trivia Battle to begin

DAYTON — Dayton Metro Library’s Great Book Trivia Battle for grades 4-6 is set to begin.

Trivia competitions are scheduled at seven Branch Library locations in February, including the Northmont Branch, with Amazon Gift Card prizes on the line. There’s still time for students to read the selected books for the challenge.

Announced in the spring of 2019, The Great Book Trivia Battle Reading List features 10 books that represent a variety of genres. Teachers are encouraged to read the books in their grade 4-6 classrooms, or students can read the books or listen to the audiobooks independently.

“Our task force chose some of the best books each genre has to offer, and a few of them are the first in a series, so if kids love them, there are several other titles they can dive into,” said Melissa Sokol, Children Services Librarian.

The 10 books are:

The One and Only Ivan by Katherine Applegate (Newbery Winner)

One Crazy Summer by Rita Williams-Garcia (Coretta Scott King Winner)

Secret Coders by Gene Luen Yang (Graphic Novel)

The War that Saved My Life by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley (Historical Fiction)

Among the Hidden by Margaret Peterson Haddix (Science Fiction)

When the Sea Turned to Silver by Grace Lin (Fantasy)

Framed! by James Ponti (Mystery)

Restart by Gordon Korman (Contemporary Fiction)

Super Soaker Inventor Lonnie Johnson by Heather Schwartz (Biography)

Titanic: Voices from the Disaster by Deborah Hopkins (Nonfiction)

“We’ll ask five questions about each of the books on our reading list,” said Sokol. “The competitor with the most correct answers wins a $25 Amazon gift card and the chance to compete in the Tournament of Champions at the Main Library in March.”

Students can compete at only one of these Branch Library locations:

Saturday, Feb. 1, 3-5 p.m. – Wilmington-Stroop, 3980 Wilmington Pk, 45429

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 3:30-5:30 p.m. – West Carrollton, 300 E. Central Ave, 45449

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 4:30-6:30 p.m. – Vandalia, 330 N. Dixie Dr, 45377

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2-4 p.m. – Huber Heights, 6160 Chambersburg Rd, 45424

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2-4 p.m. – Kettering-Moraine, 3496 Far Hills Ave, 45429

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Burkhardt, 4680 Burkhardt Ave, 45431

Thursday, Feb. 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m. – Northmont, 333 W. National Rd, 45322

“Our Great Book Trivia competition gives kids who are voracious readers a chance to shine and show off their recall of details,” said Sokol. “But it also gives kids who are perhaps more reluctant readers an excuse to pick up books they might really love. My hope is that we do this every year and that it becomes something teachers and students look forward to. Children’s books have so many quality offerings, and this is a fun way to celebrate them and introduce them to readers.”

For more information, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call (937) 463-2665.

Dayton Metro Library’s Great Book Trivia Battle for grades 4-6 will take place at at seven Branch Library locations in February. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/12/web1_BookTrivia-3.jpg Dayton Metro Library’s Great Book Trivia Battle for grades 4-6 will take place at at seven Branch Library locations in February. Contributed photo

Reading challenge for Grades 4-6 to take place in February