Winter Market opening at Meadowbrook

CLAYTON — The Northmont Community Market and the City of Clayton’s Parks Advisory Commission is introducing the Northmont community’s first indoor Winter Market in December at Meadowbrook at Clayton.

More than 20 local vendors and artisans will have booths and the community is welcome to come out to take advantage of these great deals during the cold winter months.

The Winter Market will be open on the fourth Sunday of every month December through March from noon until 4 p.m.

The first market day is December 22 for all the last minute shoppers out there and the kids will be able to decorate cookies, make Holiday crafts and take part in other fun seasonal entertainment, all free and provided by the Clayton Parks Advisory Commission.

While other family members shop the vendors, the Winter Market will also have loads of free kids’ activities, including kids’ fitness classes, crafts, scavenger hunts and more. Sports games will be on the televisions at the Grill and indoor golf simulators are available for any family members that want to tune up their golf game during the cold months.

This is a great opportunity for the entire family to get out of the house during the winter months, support local small businesses and have a blast all at the same time.

For more information email northmontmarket@gmail.com

