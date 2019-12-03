Rotary Club learns about literacy project

CLAYTON — The Northmont Rotary learned about an interesting literacy project sponsored by the Fairborn Rotary Club.

Andy Shoup spoke about the andyandelmer project and how it can reach kids and encourage reading. Shoup, a children’s author and design artist, partnered with Dottie Meade to start this project.

The book was written to teach ethics to children using the Rotary 4 Way Test and with the help of the Fairborn Rotary Club, this book has been distributed widely throughout the United States, and indeed, the world.

This book has a very positive message for kids, based on principles from the Rotary Club. Basically, it teaches children to do the right thing and treat others fairly.

The Rotary 4 Way test asks four questions. This includes, “Is it the truth?, Is it fair to all concerned?, Will it build goodwill and better friendships?, and Will it be beneficial to all concerned?.”

Andy & Elmer’s Apple Dumpling Adventure is a delightful story of a young entrepreneur named Andy who, with the help of a mysterious voice, learns the value of truth, fairness, goodwill, friendships and doing that which benefits all concerned.

While starting a business selling homemade apple dumplings, this young man learns about the virtues put forward by the Rotary Club: truthfulness, fairness, goodwill, and partnerships that benefit everyone involved.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.

Pictured left to right is Dottie Meade, Andy Shoup, Rotary Speaker Sponsor Missy Renner, and Northmont Rotary President Brad Rarick.

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

