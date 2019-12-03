Christmas in Park coming next Friday

BROOKVILLE – Now in its third year the annual Christmas in the Park event organized by the Brookville Park Board gets bigger, and according to Park Board members, better, every year.

This year’s event is set for Friday, Dec. 13 at Golden Gate Park in Brookville, from 6 until 9 p.m.

There will be a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, horse-drawn carriage rides, many Christmas themed light displays in the park, a bonfire and hot chocolate and cookies.

The Brookville Community Theatre will be the setting for a children’s themed play, “The Magic Christmas Tree.”

Bonnie Cordes, President of the Park Board, was asked about the event.

Asked if she envisioned the event growing like it has, in such a short period of time, she said, “It has been surprising and rewarding for the entire Park Board to see how this event has been supported and enjoyed by our city.

“We have welcomed all community groups to participate by decorating pavilions and buildings and the response has been impressive,” added Cordes. “Citizens are now looking forward to the event and we are very excited at the response to it that we have received.”

She highlighted several items about this year’s event.

“We will have Christmas music playing outside near the bonfire thanks to (former Brookville Mayor) Dave Seagraves, cookies and hot chocolate donated by Sam’s Club,” said Cordes. “We are adding more displays thanks to Wal Mart’s generosity.”

This courtesy of another $1,500 grant received by the city of Brookville from the Wal Mart Foundation.

As for the plat at BCT, those wishing to see it will board a school bus for a trip from near the Christena Leiber Center in the park to the theatre and back. There will be three performances 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

“Everything is free – tickets for the plays can be picked up at the Leiber Center that evening,” Cordes said.

Asked about the support of the Brookville community for the event, Cordes was very appreciative

“They have been very supportive,” she said. “We have worked hard to let people know about it.

“Last year we were happy to have over 500 people come to the event and we hope even more will join us this year,” added Cordes. “I am amazed at the enthusiasm for the event from everyone involved.

“The maintenance staff (Brookville Service Department) has been terrific with its support as has the city offices and so many community groups as well as individual citizens. We couldn’t ask for more enthusiasm for this Christmas celebration.”

Cordes thanked many people helping with the event.

“The first people who deserve a huge thank you are the three other members of the Brookville Park Board, Carolyn Haney, Jenny Vance and Zach Music, as well as our city manager, Sonja Keaton and our maintenance manager Chris Homan,” Cordes said. “Each of them takes a tremendous amount of time volunteering to make this happen.

Cordes also thanked the Brookville Rotary Club, Kiwanis Club, Optimist Club, Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce and AMVETS for decorating their pavilions.

School groups thanked include K-club, Builders Club, National Honor Society, FFA for helping decorate and work the night of the event in a variety of ways. The Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts also decorating inside and out.

She also thanked Superintendent Tim Hopkins for providing a bus and Transportation Director Jeff Requarth for driving visitors up to the theatre and back.

Special thanks also to Shelly Music and Vicki Mills for creating decorations and to the Maintenance Crew for decorating the trees, a pavilion and the dock by the pond.

“I also want to thank to Chris and (former Park Board President) Dave Monnin who are helping wherever needed, and a big thanks to my husband, Don Cordes, who has written the children’s play and is directing it.

“As you can see, Brookville is incredibly fortunate to have people and groups like this in our midst,” Cordes added. “I never expected this event to grow as quickly as it has. I think this shows that this community is taking pride and joy from Christmas in the Park and that makes me very happy. The children’s (and the parents and grandparents) smiles are rewarding enough.”

With no snow on the ground Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived by horse-drawn wagon last year for the Christmas in the Park event last year, instead of a sleigh. The horse-drawn carriage was operated by RoDaO Farm. This year the third annual Christmas in the Park event, sponsored by the Brookville Park Board, is set for Friday, Dec. 13. Kay Dawson | Brookville Star

By Kevin O’Boyle koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach this writer at koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com, or call 833-2545.

