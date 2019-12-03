McBride’s ‘67 Chevelle wins ‘Concourse Gold’

BROOKVILLE — How would you like to own a classic 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle, all numbers matching, in mint condition? What if you could own it for $2,800?

Unheard of, right? Not so for Brookville resident Richard McBride. He bought the Chevelle brand new from Russell Boose in 1967.

“He lived across the street from my parents and I knew him and I worked at Boose Chevrolet part-time. I actually worked up on Sycamore Street for a while when I was in school and then I came out here to work and I ended up buying the car off of Russ,” McBride recalled. “When he handed me the keys to it he said, ‘Richard. Everybody knows nobody buys a car like this to go to the grocery store.’ I said, fair enough Russ. If I break it, I’ll fix it and if there is something wrong I want you to fix it.”

McBride paid $2,800 for the Chevelle and traded in a 1963 Plymouth. The car is worth much more today.

He recently had the car restored to its original glory. His family surprised him while he was attending a car show in Chicago by having the car shipped to Chi-Town.

The car was supposed to be fully restored by the end of the year or in early 2020.

“The guy that was working on it got with my wife and family and decided they were going to surprise me and make me cry like a baby,” McBride stated.

The car was restored to its original color of black with all numbers matching. It is equipped with an L79, 327 engine, which at the time of production was rated at both 350 and 325 horsepower. For many it is considered the best overall Chevy small-block engine of the 1960s.

“It is back to just like it was the day that I bought it. It won Concourse Gold up there, which is the top award,” McBride noted. “It earned 991 points out of 1,000.”

That happened Nov. 23 and 24 at the Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals, often referred to as “Ma-Kak-En,” which is the world’s largest all indoor specialty show devoted to the rarest and most desirable examples of American Muscle along with the finest Corvettes.

He called Haggerty Classic Insurance, which insures classic cars and trucks. They stated they would insure the Chevelle at $67,000 but McBride upped the coverage to a cool $100,000.

“I know Dan Corden, the parts manager here (Reichard Chevrolet) and I contacted him and I appreciate Reichard letting me unload the car here,” McBride added. “The rig that the guy brought it down in wouldn’t fit in my neighborhood. They let us unload it here and I appreciate them allowing us to do that. They have been very helpful and they even gave me dealer’s plates so that I can drive it home legally.”

The Chevelle was briefly on display directly in front of the showroom on Monday, Nov. 25 before McBride drove his pride and joy home to tuck it in safe and sound.

Richard McBride stands beside his fully restored 1967 Chevelle in front of the Reichard Chevrolet showroom. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/12/web1_McBride-1.jpg Richard McBride stands beside his fully restored 1967 Chevelle in front of the Reichard Chevrolet showroom. Photo by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star

Cars takes top honors at Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email at Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

