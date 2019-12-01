Englewood and Union hold holiday events

ENGLEWOOD / UNION — The cities of Englewood and Union held annual traditional holiday events over the weekend.

Saturday night Englewood held its Holiday Open House celebration at the government center. The Englewood Civic Band performed holiday music in the council chambers at 6:30 p.m. and Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived at 7 p.m. to visit with local children.

Balloon animals were made and cookies were available for kids and adults.

Sunday night the City of Union held its annual tree lighting ceremony at the corner of Montgomery Street and Martindale Road adjacent to the Union Fire Station.

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived at the fire station at 6 p.m. where hundreds were already in place to take photos of Santa and their children against a seasonal backdrop.

The City of Union Park Board and Union Fire and Rescue Department, the sponsors of this event, provided hot chocolate and cookies.

Colton and Kelsey Mezger visit with Santa Claus during the City of Englewood’s Holiday Open House. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/12/web1_Englewood-1.jpg Colton and Kelsey Mezger visit with Santa Claus during the City of Englewood’s Holiday Open House. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Brady Wierzba sits with Santa Claus inside the Union Fire Station on Sunday evening. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/12/web1_Union_1-1.jpg Brady Wierzba sits with Santa Claus inside the Union Fire Station on Sunday evening. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email at Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email at Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind