VAP to kickoff drive to support veterans

ENGLEWOOD — Value Added Packaging, a custom corrugated box manufacturer, located in Englewood, is using this month’s Culture Luncheon to kick off its month-long drive by setting up a “VAP Giving Tree” to collect needed items for area veterans through the voluntary services offered at the Dayton VA Medical Center.

The items will be distributed to veterans in need in the surrounding area the week before Christmas. Items that are needed are written on tags and are placed on the “VAP Giving Tree” for individuals to take and replace with the item needed.

Some needed items are new clothing sizes XL to 5XL, including athletic shorts, tennis shoes sweat tops and bottoms, underwear, T-shirts, socks, shower shoes-men’s flip flops and winter coats, coffee supplies, full-size personal hygiene items, large puzzle word search, model car kits, $20 gas cards, bus tokens, Walmart gift cards, boxed drinks and individually wrapped snacks for patients in clinics and Emergency Rooms.

“This is something our team has been so excited to support all year long and we are so happy to be able to support those who served our country by supplying them with items they are truly in need of and delivering to them around the holiday,” said Mari Wenrick, VAP’s chief champion of culture.

Anyone that would like to join Team VAP in collecting items for local veterans, please contact Mari at (937) 832-9595. Also, items can be delivered to VAP at 44 Lau Parkway in the Englewood Otterbein Commerce Park located off Hoke Road just south of Interstate 70. Any donations would be greatly appreciated.

Mari Wenrick (center) surrounded by employees in front of the Value Added Packaging "Giving Tree."

Reach Value Added Packaging at (937) 832-9595. Learn more at vapmanaged.com or email: info@vapmanaged.com

