Official discusses tax losses and tornado sign

BROOKVILLE – Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith promoted a special program following the MAY 27 tornado that struck Brookville and surrounding communities, whereby property owners who suffered property damage loss to their properties could apply for a reduction in their property tax assessments.

While the program did result in loss of property tax revenues for the Brookville Local Schools, Superintendent Timothy Hopkins praised Keith for the program, and fully supports property owners who took advantage of the program.

The local schools will see a $63,000 loss in property tax revenues from the program, which Keith and auditor’s office staff held meetings in Brookville to aid those filing for the reductions.

“I applaud the auditor’s office for allowing people affected by the tornado to challenge the assessments,” Hopkins said.

“We had many families affected with damage,” he added.

According to figures obtained from Keith’s office Montgomery school districts will see a $954,000 loss in tax revenue. The top loss will be incurred by Trotwood-Madison to the tune of $320,000.

Dayton city schools will see a loss of $248,000, with Northmont schools losing a projected $72,000.

The Miami Valley Career Technology Center will have a loss of $46,000, while even Sinclair Community College will see a hit of $66,000.

Local municipalities are not exempt but will see much lower losses. The city of Brookville will see a hit of $1,000, Clay Township will see a hit of $1,000 as well, while Perry Township will see a loss of $6,000.

The city of Clayton will note a loss of $8,000 while Englewood will lose $435.

All totaled in Montgomery County the losses are expected to be $1.7 million with a total reduction in taxable value of just over $46 million.

Hopkins, while supporting the program that saw the loss in tax revenue, did communicate with state law makers asking to see if they, along with their legislative counterparts and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine could consider using some of the nearly $3 billion the Ohio “Rainy Day” fund to help make local school districts “whole” in tax revenues for this reduction.

“This is a great opportunity for the governor and state legislature could for this one year spend less than one million dollars and make these districts whole,” said Hopkins.

He wrote State Senators Peggy Lehner (Sixth) and Stephen A. Huffman (Fifth), along with Representatives Phil Plummer (40th) and J. Todd Smith (43rd) just last week.

“It is a loss for us, but I am okay with it because it helps local families,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins also noted last week that a new sign graces the hallway outside the Strausburg Auditorium at Brookville High School.

This new photo montage commemorates the efforts of the Brookville community members to recover from the May 27 EF-4 tornado. Shown on the sign is damage suffered at Brookville High Schools, local neighborhoods as well as the rebuilt school that opened on time on Aug. 15 for the start of the 2019-20 school year.

“We really believe that after we worked our way through the tornado damage that the sign shows the sense of resilience of the community,” Hopkins said.

“The way Brookvillians have together worked to support others in need needs to be commended,” he added.

A sign on the photo montage states, “This building stands as a testament to the spirit and resilience of the Brookville community. After an EF4 tornado devastated Brookville and this school on May 27, 2019, neighbors, friends and strangers came together as one to rebuild. As a result, just 80 days later – on Aug. 15, 2019 – our doors opened to a new school year,” We Are #BrookvilleStrong.

Kevin O'Boyle | Brookville Star

By Kevin O’Boyle koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach this writer at koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com, or call 833-2545.

