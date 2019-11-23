Northmont Rotary holds successful auction

ENGLEWOOD — The annual Northmont Rotary Auction was held November 9, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Englewood. This community fundraiser and social event has been a staple of the Northmont community for over three decades.

Whether it is to shop for Christmas gifts, look for a bargain or simply enjoy the gathering of friends, guests had fun.

Scott Rolfes, 2019 Auction Chairman, was happy with the auction and was appreciative of the tremendous community support. In addition, there were a number of volunteers that helped with the overall auction. Bob Hogstrom Auctioneer Service donated auctioneering responsibilities. Northmont Peer Facilitation Class and Northmont Interact students volunteered with display of items that were on the live auction.

Attendees enjoyed hot and cold snacks while they perused the silent auction tables and participated in the live auction. Also, a raffle was held for the vacation package. This $5,000 value could either be used for the vacation or taken as a cash payout. This approach was also well received as the winner did not need to be present to win.

New this year was the “Cork” raffle for bottles of alcohol. In the past, a wheelbarrow full of a variety of alcohol was auctioned. A new approach was for guests to purchase a numbered cork for $25. At the end of the night, cork holders gathered around the table of a wide variety of alcohol beverages and claimed the bottle that matched the number on their cork. Trades occurred after all of the bottles had been claimed and attendees definitely liked this method.

Brad Rarick, Rotary president, was pleased at how well the new activities were received and at the support provided by the guests as well as local business contributions. Rarick commented that this was an “example of the tremendous community in which we live. We all come together to support each other.”

This is a fun event and auction proceeds are used to support scholarships for Northmont students, Boy Scout Troop 325, the Aullwood Farm and Center as well as other community activities.

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

