NORTHMONT AREA COMMUNITY CALENDAR

St. Paul to host K of C fish fry Dec. 6

ENGLEWOOD – Announcing the St. Paul Knights of Columbus Fish Fry on Friday, Dec. 6 from 6 – 11 p.m. Enjoy an all-you-can-eat fish dinner, available beer & soft drinks, Monte-Carlo games, raffles, Texas Hold-em, games of chance and more. There will be lots of good food, friends and fun. The K of C Fish Fry is their largest fund raising event of the year and supports numerous charitable organizations throughout the local area. Help us to help support those in need. Pre-sale tickets are available at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday or at the door on the night of the event. You must be 21 or older to attend.

Holiday Open House set for Nov. 30

ENGLEWOOD — The annual Englewood Holiday Open House Celebration will be held at the Englewood Government Center on Saturday, Nov. 30. Doors will open to the public at 6 p.m. and the Englewood Civic Band will be playing a variety of holiday music starting at 6:30 p.m. Santa Claus will be arriving to the celebration at 7 p.m. Balloon animals will be offered to the kids and cookies will be available to everyone. Come join the holiday fun!

Union tree lighting and Santa visit is Dec. 1

UNION — The City of Union will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony at the corner of Montgomery Street and Martindale Road at the City of Union Fire Station on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. Arrive before 6 p.m. because Santa Claus will be arriving at the station on a fire truck at that time. Parents can bring cameras and take pictures of Santa and their children against a seasonal backdrop that will make a great keepsake for the holiday. The City of Union Park Board and Union Fire and Rescue Department, the sponsors of this event, will be providing hot and cookies. Families are asked to bring a donation of nonperishable food and canned goods for the Northmont FISH organization to stock the community food pantry for those in need. Nonperishable food and canned goods can also be dropped off at Union’s city hall.

Bible study to be held at Mill Ridge Village

UNION — A Northmont area Bible study will be held at 10 a.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month at the Mill Ridge Village center on Rinehart Road in Union. The next Bible study is Dec. 4. The topic is, “Do you really want to know Jesus.”