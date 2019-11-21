Concord U.M. Church to host Cookie Walk

ENGLEWOOD — Concord United Methodist Church, 1123 S. Main St. in Englewood will continue to celebrate its Bicentennial Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 7.

From 9 a.m. until noon the church will host a Cookie Walk as the members of the church will sell cookies, candies, breads and even gift items. These will all be displayed in the Fellowship Hall. This event will raise money for local missions and funds to support Concord’s Bicentennial Celebration.

According to Juanita Angel of the Bicentennial Celebration Committee, the selection of treats will be sold individually for specialty items and the cookies will be sold by the box. Small boxes will be $8 and the larger box will be $15. Attendees will select a box and receive a plastic glove as they enter the fellowship hall, and then have the opportunity to review the collection of confections offered.

“For one price shoppers may then may fill the box as full as desired – as long as the top closes,” shared Pam Arthur, chair of the Bicentennial Committee.

“We are very excited about this new endeavor on the part of the church,” said Rev. Maggie Sykes, new pastor to Concord. “Many of our members are looking forward to sharing their special holiday tasty treat traditions with others.”

Guests are welcome to enter either the front door or the rear door, which is fully handicap accessible to the Fellowship Hall. We welcome those who are looking for some delicious holiday treats to share with friends and family this holiday season. The community is invited to get their cookies and candies for the holidays without having to do any of the work!

Concord United Methodist Church will continue to celebrate its Bicentennial Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 7 by hosting a Cookie Walk from 9 a.m. until noon as the members of the church will sell cookies, candies, breads and even gift items in the Fellowship Hall to raise money for local missions and funds to support Concord’s Bicentennial Celebration. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/11/web1_Concord_Bicentennial-1.jpg Concord United Methodist Church will continue to celebrate its Bicentennial Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 7 by hosting a Cookie Walk from 9 a.m. until noon as the members of the church will sell cookies, candies, breads and even gift items in the Fellowship Hall to raise money for local missions and funds to support Concord’s Bicentennial Celebration. Contributed photo