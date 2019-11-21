Crossroads Hospice seeks veteran volunteers

DAYTON — Members of the military share a common bond: to serve with honor, defend our country and bring aid to those in need. Now Veterans have an opportunity to give back to their fellow Veterans in a special way.

Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care in Dayton is seeking Veterans to volunteer to help support patients who are Veterans. At the end of life, many Veterans face certain physical, psychological, and spiritual challenges as a result of their time spent on active duty, particularly on the battlefield. By volunteering at Crossroads, Veterans can lend support to their fellow compatriots based on their shared experiences and common bond of service to our nation.

Crossroads volunteers play a vital role by providing direct comfort, companionship and a helping hand to terminally-ill patients and their families in their homes, and in assisted living and nursing facilities. They may share their favorite activities, like playing music, reading, card games, arts and crafts, or they may bring their pets to visit. Volunteers can also help by running small errands and providing much-needed respite for family members and caregivers.

“At Crossroads, we honor all Veterans, and this is a great opportunity for them to volunteer to support their fellow Veterans at the end of life by offering companionship and that special Veteran camaraderie,” says Volunteer Krissy McKim Barker. “We call our Crossroads volunteers “Ultimate Givers” because they give the greatest gift of their time and gain the satisfaction of knowing they helped make a fellow Veteran’s day a little brighter.”

For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Krissy McKim Barker at 937-312-3170 or Krissy.mckim-barker@crossroadshospice.com

visit CrossroadsHospice.com/Volunteering.

Before becoming a Crossroads Hospice “Ultimate Giver,” participants must complete an application, TB skin test, and training session led by members of the Crossroads team. Potential volunteers must wait a minimum of one year after the death of an immediate family member or loved one before applying. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old.

Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care is committed to being at the forefront of the hospice care industry, to continually shape the way end-of-life care is viewed and administered. The mission of Crossroads is to provide highly unique, comprehensive, and compassionate hospice services to persons experiencing a life-limiting illness and to their caregivers. Visit CrossroadsHospice.com for more information.

