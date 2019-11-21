10th Christmas Showboat event scheduled

BROOKVILLE – The annual Christmas Showboat program, presented by the Kappa Xi Chapter of Delta Theta Tau Sorority, enters its 10th year.

“When we first decided to do a Christmas Showboat, the thought behind it was to give something back to the community that has supported our philanthropy projects since 1956 when year our chapter was founded,” said Jeannie Claggett, of Kappa Xi and the Showboat program dricetor. “So, we decided to do a showboat where we didn’t charge an ‘admission,’ however we instead asked for donations of non-perishable food items to give to our local food banks.”

Those local food pantries are Brookville FISH and Shepherd’s Hands, located at Brookville Grace Brethren Church.

“It has been very successful and over the past ten years as more than 6,000 food items and $1,000 in cash has been donated to help families in need in our community,” said Claggett.

The 2019 program is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5 at Brookville Grace Brethren Church, 665 W. Westbrook Road in Brookville.

“As usual, we are hoping to have a full house again this year,” Claggett said. “We encourage everyone to please bring your family, friends and neighbors.

“It’s a fun night to kick-off the Christmas season,” added Claggett. “Come and enjoy hearing some of your favorite Christmas songs and seeing some of your friends and relatives singing in our large chorus.”

Once again the admission will be non-perishable food items to be given to Brookville FISH and Shepherd’s Hands at Brookville Grace Brethren Church.

“We are asking everyone who comes to be very generous with their donations, the food banks run really low this time of the year and we need to fill up their shelves,” said Claggett.

Among some of the holiday favorites on the program include “Silent Night, Holy Night,” “Home for the Holidays,” “Silver Bells” and more.

Show specials are scheduled from Sandra Robinson, Greg Helmuth, the Grace Children’s Choir, and the Showboat Band amongst others.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Shown is the 2018 Christmas Showboat choir. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/11/web1_Christmas-Showboat-1.jpg Shown is the 2018 Christmas Showboat choir. Contributed