New downtown venue offers classic movies

DAYTON — The Dayton Dinner Theater Picture Show, located in the Engineers Club of Dayton (110 E. Monument Ave.), is now showing classic movies on Sunday nights throughout the winter.

The format dubbed “a movie party” offers a unique experience that goes beyond just showing the movie.

“Here, the audience will be treated to a more social and sensorial experience that includes chef-inspired themed food and drinks before the show and during intermission in an elegant and historic venue. We also have interactive trivia, quote, and costume contests in addition to a live tweet board during the movie where audience members can share their thoughts and observations during the show,” states founder John Boucuvalas.

The Engineers Club of Dayton offers a 100-year-old 300 seat theater along with a large party room with a bar along with other historical areas for the audience to explore this otherwise private club. Located directly across from RiverScape, there is plenty of free parking for the Sunday night shows that start at 6pm.

“We’ve had very enthusiastic feedback from our first three shows and tickets sales are strong for our upcoming shows: The Holy Grail, Christmas Vacation, and It’s a Wonderful Life. In a few weeks, we will announce the next batch of movies that are being voted on by the audience,” Boucuvalas added.

The next show is Monty Python and The Holy Grail on Dec. 1. starting at 6 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.daytondinnertheater.com

The next movie slated at the Dayton Dinner Theater Picture Show is Monty Python and The Holy Grail, which will play Sunday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/11/web1_HolyGrail-1.jpg The next movie slated at the Dayton Dinner Theater Picture Show is Monty Python and The Holy Grail, which will play Sunday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. Contributed photo

Themed food, audience interaction adds to overall experience