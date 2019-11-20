Zilles named Student of the Month

CLAYTON — Lauryn Zilles, a senior, was selected as the Northmont Rotary Student of the Month for November.

Zilles, an excellent student, has successfully challenged herself with a rigorous course load to prepare for college. This has included multiple AP classes as well as investing time in co-curricular activities that benefit the school and community.

An Honor Roll student and member of the Northmont Honor Society, she has participated in the Northmont Marching Band all four years and has served as section leader and woodwind captain. A two-time state qualifier in DECA, she has been on the Prom Committee, Student Government, Blood Drive Committee, and Mock Trial.

She was chosen to attend the Aileron Leadership Summit and served on the Leadership Team for her church youth group. The Northmont Rotary celebrates Zilles for her accomplishments and contributions.

Lauryn Zilles is shown receiving her Northmont Rotary Student of the Month award from Northmont High School Principal Dr. Jason Inkrott. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/11/web1_Zilles-1.jpg Lauryn Zilles is shown receiving her Northmont Rotary Student of the Month award from Northmont High School Principal Dr. Jason Inkrott. Photo by Michael Barrow, M.D.