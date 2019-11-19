Brookville Area Police Reports

The following information has been provided by Brookville area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Brookville Police Department

Nov. 9 – Report 2019-00593 – Garrie M. Noble Jr., 29, driving under suspension, no driver’s license, fictitious registration and was charged by warrant.

Nov. 9 – Report 2019-00594 – Holly S. Johnson, 58, having an open container of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

Nov. 10 – Report 2019-00595 – Report of theft in the 300 block of Baker Street.

Nov. 10 – Report 2019-00596 – Jerry Welch, 74, driving under suspension.

Nov. 12 – Report 2019-00599 – Joshua Hoff, 27, having fictitious tags.

Nov. 12 – Report 2019-00600 – Report of petty theft in the 800 block of Arlington Road.

Nov. 14 – Report 2019-00602 – Jasen Wysong, 20, having fictitious tags.

By Kevin O’Boyle koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach this writer at koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com, or call 833-2545.

