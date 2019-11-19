Brookville Area Calendar of Events

MVCTC sophomore career days scheduled

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center Sophomore Open House is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5, from 4:30 until 7 p.m. The school will be open for sophomores and their parents to tour all three buildings, meet instructors, and learn more about the 40 career technical programs that MVCTC offers for high school juniors and seniors. A complimentary spaghetti dinner will be served in the Student Activity Center. The Sophomore Career Days at MVCTC are Dec. 3-5. Sophomores from the MVCTC partner school districts have the chance to visit MVCTC for a day and experience two career technical programs. The goal is to help students decide which career technical program they may want to pursue for their junior and senior years in high school. For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.

Lewisburg church hosting concert event

LEWISBURG — Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 511 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg will present a Christmas concert featuring local artist Eric Loy on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. Those in attendance will enjoy a Carol Sing as well as an assortment of Christmas cookies and festive beverages. Children’s activities will include the Lighting of the Advent Wreath, listening to a Christmas story and decorating the sanctuary tree. Everyone is welcome.

Call the Brookville Star office at 833-2545, or e-mail Managing Editor Kevin O’Boyle at koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com for information on placing an event in the community calendar.

Call the Brookville Star office at 833-2545, or e-mail Managing Editor Kevin O’Boyle at koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com for information on placing an event in the community calendar.