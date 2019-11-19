Brookville first again in Goodwill event

BROOKVILLE – The Brookville community played a big part in Brookville High School participation in the 2019 Goodwill Drive to Victory event.

Held in late October, participants in Brookville donated 72,237 pounds of goods.

“Many thanks to the Brookville community for their generous support of the 13th annual Goodwill Drive to Victory,” said Brookville High Schools’ Jenni Phillips. “Since its inception this campaign has involved 36 area high schools throughout the Miami Valley including Brookville.

“This year Brookville outdid itself with its generous donations,” Phillips added. “Even after all of the donations given during the tornado earlier this year (May 27), Brookville ‘blew it out of the water’ and donated the most weight ever collected shattering the record of 36,140 pounds held since 2014.”

Brookville’s donations included three car donations and a boat.

“This not only made us the weekly champion for the sixth year in a row, but the overall champion, a position held by Brookville High for the last five years,” said Phillips. “This helped our band students earn a $1,400 scholarship.”

Different than in the past, the scholarship money will be given to the Brookville High School music department to be used for new equipment and instruments.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be such a part of a great community,” Phillips said.

At the end of last season, overall the Goodwill event has collected just over one million pounds of clothing and household items as well as 90 cars. Brookville has collected 223,295 pounds since 2011, the school’s first year in the program.

When these items are sold in the stores and at the Goodwill auto auction the revenue helps support Goodwill’s mission of helping people with disabilities and other needs right here in our community.

You can visit gesmv.org and learn more about Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley programs and services that are supported by your donations.

“Thank you again for helping make a difference by supporting this organization and our community because you have now helped our students earn $8,400 in money since 2011,” said Phillips.

The Goodwill Drive to Victory check presentation at Brookville High School.