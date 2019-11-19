Local Chamber holds awards event

BROOKVILLE – The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Awards Banquet on Nov. 8 at the Gatherings on the Green Country Club and Event Venue near Lewisburg.

“We had a great time at last night’s Annual Banquet at Gatherings on the Green Country Club and Event Venue,” said Chamber President Adam Blevins.

Honored as the Chamber’s Partner-of-the-Year was Longhorn Fab Shop.

The Ridge Church was honored as Service Group-of-the-Year.

John Ritter from Ritter Plumbing was honored as Citizen-of-the-Year.

“We also recognized the entire City of Brookville for the amazing community efforts on May 27, 2019 and the months that followed,” Blevins said.

For more information contact the Chamber at 833-2375.

At the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet, held Nov. 8 at Gatherings on the Green Country Club and Event Venue near Lewisburg, several awards were presented to area businesses and individuals. John Ritter from Ritter Plumbing in Brookville was honored as Citizen of the Year for the role his company played in aiding those affected by the May 27 tornado. Ritter (left) is shown with Chamber directors Jeff Requarth (center) and President Adam Blevins (right). https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/11/web1_chamber-awards-1.jpg At the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet, held Nov. 8 at Gatherings on the Green Country Club and Event Venue near Lewisburg, several awards were presented to area businesses and individuals. John Ritter from Ritter Plumbing in Brookville was honored as Citizen of the Year for the role his company played in aiding those affected by the May 27 tornado. Ritter (left) is shown with Chamber directors Jeff Requarth (center) and President Adam Blevins (right). Contributed