‘Voices for Vets’ Advisory Group launched

DAYTON — County Recorder Brandon McClain is a proud veteran who wishes to provide the approximately 40,000 veterans within Montgomery County a voice in improving the services they deserve through the launching of the ‘Voices for Vets’ Advisory Group.

Senator Sherrod Brown, who is the member of the United States Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, has expressed support for Recorder McClain’s new initiative.

The Advisory Group will be comprised initially of seven volunteer members – which will include five veterans and two non-veteran community members. The purpose of the group is to provide a voice to veterans seeking to improve the quality of services they receive within Montgomery County.

The group will meet at least once a month to address veteran issues, concerns and feedback. Additionally, the group will offer assistance to veterans seeking a second set of medals or information about discharge upgrades.

All Advisory Group members shall be selected by Recorder McClain and will serve on a volunteer basis. No compensation shall be given to any volunteer for any purpose. If you would like to be considered for the Voices for Vets Advisory Group or would like to report a concern for its review, please send your written inquiry to: Voices4Vets@mcohio.org.

The group plans to begin meeting to address veteran concerns in January 2020. In September 2018, Recorder McClain implemented the Veteran Identification Card Program, which sought to connect veterans to earned benefits. The identification card, which is free to any honorably discharged veteran upon the recording of their discharge and presentation of two forms of identification, can assist in obtaining eligibility for hospital, burial, service credit benefits, discounts at local businesses throughout the Miami Valley and more.

To date, approximately 2,000 veteran identification cards have been issued. More discharge documents have been recorded since the program’s inception than in the previous 10 years.

McClain

Staff Report

For more information about ‘Voices for Vets’ Advisory Group visit www.mcrecorder.org.

