New Lifestyle Boutique opens in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — Main & Mercantile, a modern lifestyle shop, with lots of unique items in store for everyone has opened at 9 North Main St., in Englewood.
Main and Mercantile stocks everything from house plants to modern decor.
The business also hosts weekly DIY classes such as succulent make & takes, paint nights, yoga, and more.
Grab something for you or a friend during the first Holiday Open House, November 1-3rd from 10 a.m. -7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Sunday noon – 4 p.m.
Main and Mercantile business hours are Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday noon to 4 p.m.
If you would like to stay connected with Main & Mercantile follow the business on Facebook or Instagram.