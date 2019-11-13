New Lifestyle Boutique opens in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — Main & Mercantile, a modern lifestyle shop, with lots of unique items in store for everyone has opened at 9 North Main St., in Englewood.

Main and Mercantile stocks everything from house plants to modern decor.

The business also hosts weekly DIY classes such as succulent make & takes, paint nights, yoga, and more.

Grab something for you or a friend during the first Holiday Open House, November 1-3rd from 10 a.m. -7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Sunday noon – 4 p.m.

Main and Mercantile business hours are Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

