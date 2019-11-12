New finance director hired by city

BROOKVILLE – The city of Brookville has a new Finance Director. Michelle Brandt was sown-in to the post by Mayor Chuck Letner at the Nov. 5 Council meeting.

She replaces Sonja Keaton in that job as Keaton was handling both the City Manager’s job as well as Finance Director since replacing Gary Burkholder, who resigned in the spring.

Resolution 19-22 approved the hiring of Brandt as Finance Director, and her first day of full-time duty was Nov. 6.

In other business at the Nov. 5 meeting Fire Chief Ron Fletcher discussed the Oct. 31 drive-in Beggar’s Night event which was held at Fire Station 76 on East Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road.

“It was extremely well attended,” said Fletcher. “We set it up to run just like we did the supply distribution for the Memorial Day tornado.”

The veteran fire chief said that while his crews have enjoyed going out into Brookville neighborhoods on Beggar’s Night to visit with the community, he said that the idea for an event like the one put together just the morning of Oct. 31, might have merit for the future.

“It might make sense to have it at a fixed location like we did again,” said Fletcher.

The police departments from Brookville and Clay and Perry Townships assisted with the event.

Speaking of Halloween related events, Brookville Police Chief Doug Jerome was complimentary of Brookville Local Schools officials who allowed his department to hold the annual Ghostly Night Out event at Brookville High School.

This was the second time in three years the event was held indoors instead of at Golden Gate Park.

“Ghostly Night Out worked out extremely well inside,” Jerome said. “We want to thank the schools for letting us use the facility.”

City Manager Keaton was asked by council member J.D. Fowler about the pending loss of IMI Norgren from the city.

She said the loss of jobs between the Payless Distribution Center closing earlier in 2019 and IMI Norgren closing, the city stands to lose approximately $325,000 in earned income tax revenues.

Mayor Letner added that the closing of the local plant had nothing to do with issues with the city.

“It was nothing we did, it was just a business decision.” Letner said. “It was all over their lease (with a private company that owned their building).”

A budget workshop session has been set by Council for Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 6 p.m.

The next meeting of Brookville City Council will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at the Brookville Municipal Building, 301 Sycamore St., Brookville.

Brookville Mayor Chuck Letner is shown administering the oath of office to new Brookville Finance Director, Michelle Brandt. Brandt’s hiring was approved at the Nov. 5 Brookville City Council meeting. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/11/web1_city-council-1.jpg Brookville Mayor Chuck Letner is shown administering the oath of office to new Brookville Finance Director, Michelle Brandt. Brandt’s hiring was approved at the Nov. 5 Brookville City Council meeting. Kevin O’Boyle | Brookville Star

By Kevin O’Boyle koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach this writer at koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com, or call 833-2545.

Reach this writer at koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com, or call 833-2545.