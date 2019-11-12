Local Cub Scouts plant trees

BROOKVILLE – Brookville Cub Scout Pack 47 planted 17 trees throughout the community the weekend of Nov. 2-3 as part of a community service project.

On Nov. 2 members of the Pack and their leaders planted 15 trees at people’s houses whose names were drawn a giveaway project the Pack held for folks who lost trees in the May 27 tornado. Ten were planted in Terrace Park area and the other five were planted at homes elsewhere in the Brookville community that sustained damage from the tornado.

On Nov. 3 two trees were planted at the Westbrook Road Soccer Complex. A Sycamore and a Kentucky Coffee tree were purchased with funds from the Pack’s popcorn fundraiser.

All trees planted were mulched with the mulch that Ritter Plumbing made from the damaged trees collected by Ritter from the storm.

“We would like to thank A. Brown and Son’s Nursery for donating 10 trees, Seibenthaler’s Nursery for donating five trees, Majestic Nursery for loaning a tree cart, Vandalia Rental for a large discount on power equipment for augering holes, and Ritter Plumbing for the mulch,” said Corey Robinson from Pack 47. “Thank you to all in our community for your continued support and thanks to all the scouts and families who pitched in their time to make this happen.”

Members of local Cub Scout Pack 47 gather around leader Philip Hart in planting this tree at a home in the Brookville area which lost a tree during the May 27 tornado. The scouts are Noah Hart, Calen Robinson, Nolan Smith, and Myles Miller. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/11/web1_cub-scouts-trees-1.jpg Members of local Cub Scout Pack 47 gather around leader Philip Hart in planting this tree at a home in the Brookville area which lost a tree during the May 27 tornado. The scouts are Noah Hart, Calen Robinson, Nolan Smith, and Myles Miller. Contributed