Brookville Area Calendar of Events

Book sale at Brookville Library

BROOKVILLE – Used books, movies, music and audiobooks of children, teens and adults will be on sale in the Community Room at the Brookville Library, 120 Blue Pride Dr., on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15 and 16. Books are $1 each. Mass market paperbacks and all AV items are “Buy One, Get Three free.” The hours for the sale are 3 until 8 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday. However, members of the Friends of the Library can get in on Friday at 1 p.m. If you are not a “friends” member yet? Join in advance at DaytonMetroLibrary.org/Friends or at the door. Admission to the sale is free. Call the library at 463-2665 with any questions.

Lewisburg Church hosting event

LEWISBURG – Trinity Lutheran Church, 511 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, will host its 16th annual Holiday Bazaar on Friday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will be a variety of vendors with holiday items, etc. A lunch stand will also be available. For more information contact the church at 962-2741 or Cheryl Scheiding at 962-2940.

Antioch UMC hosting Country Fair

PERRY TOWNSHIP – Antioch United Methodist Church, located at 10301 Wolf Creek Pike in Perry Township, will host its annual Country Fair on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 4 until 6:30 p.m. In addition to country store items being featured there will be a meal of either ham and beans or chicken and noodles. The cost for the meal is $10 for adults and $4 for children ages 4-12.

Live sharks coming to area

NEW PARIS – Sharks are coming to the library. The Wave on Wheels Foundation at Newport Aquarium is bringing live Coralcat and Epaulette sharks to Preble County locations. By the end of this program, you will know how you can make a difference in shark conservation. Registration is required for this program. You can register for this free event at the library branch where you plan to attend. Upon registration, you will receive a ticket which you must bring with you to this event. Seating is limited. Programs are in New Paris on Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m., at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 301 E Main St. Call 937-437-7242 for information. The program will be at the Twin Valley Elementary Commons, located at 100 Education Dr., West Alexandria, on Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. Call 937-533-4095 for information.

Call the Brookville Star office at 833-2545, or e-mail Managing Editor Kevin O’Boyle at koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com for information on placing an event in the community calendar.

