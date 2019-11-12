Brookville Area Police Reports

The following information has been provided by Brookville area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Brookville Police Department

Oct. 24 – Report 2019-00567 – Clinton D. Back, 38, driving under suspension.

Oct. 25 – Report 2019-00568 – Report of threats in the 0 block of Blue Pride Drive.

Oct. 25 – Report 2019-00569 – Report of fraud in the 400 block of North Wolf Creek Street.

Oct. 29 – Report 2019-00573 – Report of an accident with a deer struck in the 200 block of Johnsville-Brookville Road.

Oct. 30 – Report 2019-00574 – Clayton Irvin, 58, driving under suspension.

Oct. 31 – Report 2019-00575 – Report of an aggravated robbery in the 500 block of East Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road.

Nov. 1 – Report 2019-00577 – Christopher Allen Packard, 46, inducing panic.

Nov. 3 – Report 2019-00581 – Ryan M. Ekberg, 27, operat5ing a vehicle while impaired and failure to comply.

Nov. 4 – Report 2019-00583 – Lex C. Shoemaker, 29, charged by warrant.

Nov. 5 – Report 2019-00584 – Report of a hit-and-run accident in the 0 block of Western Avenue.

Nov. 5 – Report 2019-00585 – Report of harassment in the 0 block of Blue Pride Drive.

Nov. 5 – Report 2019-00586 – Report of found property in the 500 block of East Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road.

Nov. 5 – Report 2019-00587 – Danielle M. Olsen, 31, charged by warrant.

Nov. 6 – Report 2019-00589 – James Paul Davis, 46, possession an open container of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

Nov. 7 – Report 2019-00590 – Jerry Welch, 74, driving under suspension.

By Kevin O’Boyle koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach this writer at koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com, or call 833-2545.

