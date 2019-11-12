BROOKVILLE – The following fire and EMS runs were made by the Brookville Fire
Department for the period Oct. 17 – Nov. 6.
October 17
EMS Call – Osage Street (Brookville)
EMS Call – Ridge Road (Brookville)
Fire Call – Vinnie Court (Brookville)
EMS Call – Western Avenuje (Brookville)
EMS Call – Arlington Road (Brookville)
EMS Call – Jefferson Street (Brookville)
EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)
October 18
EMS Call – Brooke Woode Drive (Brookville)
EMS Call – Robert Wright Drive (Brookville)
EMS Call – North Wolf Creek Sreett (Brookville)
October 19
Crash – Wolf Creek Street and Leisure Drive (Brookville)
Fire Call – Carr Drive (Brookville)
EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)
Fire Call – Karrland Drive (Brookville)
EMS Call – Ankara Avnuee (Brookville)
EMS Call – Villa Drive (Brookville)
October 20
EMS Call – Hay Avenue (Brookville)
EMS Call – East Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road (Brookville)
Crash Call – Diamond Mill and National (Clay Twp)
October 21
EMS Call – North Kimmel Road (Clay Twp)
EMS Call – Western Avenue (Brookville)
Crash – 25 Interstate 70 (M/A to Clayton)
EMS Call – Western Avenue (Brookville)
EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)
October 22
EMS Call – Coronado Drive (Brookville)
EMS Call – Air Hill Road (Perry Twp)
EMS Call – Western Avenue (Brookville)
EMS Call – Hay Avenue (Brookville)
EMS Call – Heckathorn Road (Perry Twp)
EMS Call – Walnut Woods Drive (Perry Twp)
EMS Call – Pleasant Court (Brookville)
EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)
October 23
EMS Call – Ridge Road (Brookville)
EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)
EMS Call – North Clayton Road (Perry Twp)
EMS Call – North Wolf Creek Sreett (Brookville)
EMS Call – Osage Street (Brookville)
Fire Call – Diamond Mill Road (Clay Twp)
October 24
EMS Call – Carr Drive (Brookville)
EMS Call – Vienna Court (Brookville)
EMS Call – Main Street (Brookville)
EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)
October 25
EMS Call – East Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road (Brookville)
Detail – Hoke Road (M/A to Englewood)
Crash – Brookville-Salem Road and Wellbaum Road (Clay Twp)
EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)
EMS Call – East McKinley Street (Brookville)
October 26
EMS Call – Vinnie Court (Brookville)
EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)
Fire Call – Estates Lane (Brookville)
EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)
Crash – 25 MM Interstate 70 (M/A to Clayton)
EMS Call – Triggs Road (Brookville)
EMS Call – Maple Street (Brookville)
October 27
EMS Call – Hay Avenue (Brookville)
October 28
EMS Call – Estates Lane (Brookville)
EMS Call – Salem Street (Brookville)
EMS Call – Flanders Avenue (Brookville)
Fire Call – Leisure Drive (Brookville)
Fire Call – Baker Street (Brookville)
Fire Call – Brookmoor Drive (Brookville)
EMS Call – Beechview Drive (Clay Twp)
October 29
EMS Call – Robert Wright Drive (Brookville)
Fire Call – Baker Street (Brookville)
EMS Call – Mound St (Brookville)
Haz Mat – Rona Parkway Drive (Brookville)
EMS Call – Hunters Run Drive (Brookville)
October 30
EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)
Fire Call – Willowcreek Drive (M/A to Clayton)
EMS Call – Salem Street (Brookville)
EMS Call – Carr Drive (Brookville)
EMS Call – Estate Drive (Clay Twp)
October 31
EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)
EMS Call – North Wolf Creek Street (Brookville)
EMS Call – Ankara Avenue (Brookville)
Fire Call – Diamond Mill and Wolfcreek Pike(Perry Twp)
EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)
EMS Call – West McKinley Street (Brookville)
EMS Call – Air Hill Road (Perry Twp)
EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)
November 1
Fire Call – Ridge Road (Brookville)
EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)
EMS Call – Parkview Drive North (Brookville)
November 2
EMS Call – Market Street (Brookville)
EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)
Fire Call – Country Lane (Brookville)
Haz Mat – Beechwood Avenue (Brookville)
EMS Call – Meadow Glen Avenue (Brookville)
EMS Call – Main Street (Brookville)
November 3
EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)
EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)
EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)
EMS Call – Clay Street (Brookville)
EMS Call – Adrian Court (Brookville)
EMS Call – Crawford Toms Run Road (Perry Twp)
EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)
EMS Call – Estate Drive (Clay Twp)
November 4
EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)
EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)
Haz Mat – Calmer Ernst Boulevard (Brookville)
Fire Call – Arlington Road (Brookville)
EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)
EMS Call – Golden Beech Drive (Brookville)
November 5
EMS Call – Estate Drive (Clay Twp)
EMS Call – Arlington Road (Brookville)
EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)
EMS Call – Calmer Ernst Boulevard (Brookville)
EMS Call – Salem Street (Brookville)
Fire Call – Hollansburg-Arcanum Road (M/A to Arcanum)
EMS Call – West Westbrook Road (Brookville)
November 6
EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)
EMS Call – National Road (Clay Twp)
EMS Call – Timberwolf Way (Brookville)
EMS Call – Pleasant Court (Brookville)
Crash – Pleasant Plain and SR 49 (Clay Twp)
Fire Call – 21MM Interstate 70 (Clay Twp)
Fire Call – North Kimmel Road (Clay Twp)
EMS Call – Brookville-Phillipsburg Road (Clay Twp)