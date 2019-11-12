BROOKVILLE – The following fire and EMS runs were made by the Brookville Fire

Department for the period Oct. 17 – Nov. 6.

October 17

EMS Call – Osage Street (Brookville)

EMS Call – Ridge Road (Brookville)

Fire Call – Vinnie Court (Brookville)

EMS Call – Western Avenuje (Brookville)

EMS Call – Arlington Road (Brookville)

EMS Call – Jefferson Street (Brookville)

EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)

October 18

EMS Call – Brooke Woode Drive (Brookville)

EMS Call – Robert Wright Drive (Brookville)

EMS Call – North Wolf Creek Sreett (Brookville)

October 19

Crash – Wolf Creek Street and Leisure Drive (Brookville)

Fire Call – Carr Drive (Brookville)

EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)

Fire Call – Karrland Drive (Brookville)

EMS Call – Ankara Avnuee (Brookville)

EMS Call – Villa Drive (Brookville)

October 20

EMS Call – Hay Avenue (Brookville)

EMS Call – East Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road (Brookville)

Crash Call – Diamond Mill and National (Clay Twp)

October 21

EMS Call – North Kimmel Road (Clay Twp)

EMS Call – Western Avenue (Brookville)

Crash – 25 Interstate 70 (M/A to Clayton)

EMS Call – Western Avenue (Brookville)

EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)

October 22

EMS Call – Coronado Drive (Brookville)

EMS Call – Air Hill Road (Perry Twp)

EMS Call – Western Avenue (Brookville)

EMS Call – Hay Avenue (Brookville)

EMS Call – Heckathorn Road (Perry Twp)

EMS Call – Walnut Woods Drive (Perry Twp)

EMS Call – Pleasant Court (Brookville)

EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)

October 23

EMS Call – Ridge Road (Brookville)

EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)

EMS Call – North Clayton Road (Perry Twp)

EMS Call – North Wolf Creek Sreett (Brookville)

EMS Call – Osage Street (Brookville)

Fire Call – Diamond Mill Road (Clay Twp)

October 24

EMS Call – Carr Drive (Brookville)

EMS Call – Vienna Court (Brookville)

EMS Call – Main Street (Brookville)

EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)

October 25

EMS Call – East Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road (Brookville)

Detail – Hoke Road (M/A to Englewood)

Crash – Brookville-Salem Road and Wellbaum Road (Clay Twp)

EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)

EMS Call – East McKinley Street (Brookville)

October 26

EMS Call – Vinnie Court (Brookville)

EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)

Fire Call – Estates Lane (Brookville)

EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)

Crash – 25 MM Interstate 70 (M/A to Clayton)

EMS Call – Triggs Road (Brookville)

EMS Call – Maple Street (Brookville)

October 27

EMS Call – Hay Avenue (Brookville)

October 28

EMS Call – Estates Lane (Brookville)

EMS Call – Salem Street (Brookville)

EMS Call – Flanders Avenue (Brookville)

Fire Call – Leisure Drive (Brookville)

Fire Call – Baker Street (Brookville)

Fire Call – Brookmoor Drive (Brookville)

EMS Call – Beechview Drive (Clay Twp)

October 29

EMS Call – Robert Wright Drive (Brookville)

Fire Call – Baker Street (Brookville)

EMS Call – Mound St (Brookville)

Haz Mat – Rona Parkway Drive (Brookville)

EMS Call – Hunters Run Drive (Brookville)

October 30

EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)

Fire Call – Willowcreek Drive (M/A to Clayton)

EMS Call – Salem Street (Brookville)

EMS Call – Carr Drive (Brookville)

EMS Call – Estate Drive (Clay Twp)

October 31

EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)

EMS Call – North Wolf Creek Street (Brookville)

EMS Call – Ankara Avenue (Brookville)

Fire Call – Diamond Mill and Wolfcreek Pike(Perry Twp)

EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)

EMS Call – West McKinley Street (Brookville)

EMS Call – Air Hill Road (Perry Twp)

EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)

November 1

Fire Call – Ridge Road (Brookville)

EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)

EMS Call – Parkview Drive North (Brookville)

November 2

EMS Call – Market Street (Brookville)

EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)

Fire Call – Country Lane (Brookville)

Haz Mat – Beechwood Avenue (Brookville)

EMS Call – Meadow Glen Avenue (Brookville)

EMS Call – Main Street (Brookville)

November 3

EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)

EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)

EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)

EMS Call – Clay Street (Brookville)

EMS Call – Adrian Court (Brookville)

EMS Call – Crawford Toms Run Road (Perry Twp)

EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)

EMS Call – Estate Drive (Clay Twp)

November 4

EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)

EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)

Haz Mat – Calmer Ernst Boulevard (Brookville)

Fire Call – Arlington Road (Brookville)

EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)

EMS Call – Golden Beech Drive (Brookville)

November 5

EMS Call – Estate Drive (Clay Twp)

EMS Call – Arlington Road (Brookville)

EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)

EMS Call – Calmer Ernst Boulevard (Brookville)

EMS Call – Salem Street (Brookville)

Fire Call – Hollansburg-Arcanum Road (M/A to Arcanum)

EMS Call – West Westbrook Road (Brookville)

November 6

EMS Call – Country Lane (Brookville)

EMS Call – National Road (Clay Twp)

EMS Call – Timberwolf Way (Brookville)

EMS Call – Pleasant Court (Brookville)

Crash – Pleasant Plain and SR 49 (Clay Twp)

Fire Call – 21MM Interstate 70 (Clay Twp)

Fire Call – North Kimmel Road (Clay Twp)

EMS Call – Brookville-Phillipsburg Road (Clay Twp)