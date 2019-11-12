Brookville board approves contracts

BROOKVILLE – At the Oct. 21 Brookville Local Schools Board of Education meeting Grace Monnig was praised by Brookville High School Principal Chris Bronner for her work in helping to organize a canned food drive.

“We want to thank her for her hard work,” Bronner said.

In his report Director of Transportation Jeff Requarth reported that bus six will soon be back in service after having a new engine placed in it.

Requarth also noted that the required state of Ohio T1 report showed that district wide ridership was “about the same” as it was last school year. He did not that overall mileage place on district transportation units is “up” over the same period.

Requarth also reported that a special route used by students displaced form the May 27 tornado has five riders on it on average.

The board did approve the consent agenda as presented, which included approval of a Purpose and Policy Statement for the Memorial Day Tornado Disaster Recovery Team.

Extracurricular contracts for Alivia Byerly for seventh grade head girls’ basketball coach and Anna Dukro as SADD Advisor were approved.

Tonia Haberl as seventh and eighth grade basketball cheerleader coach was approved, as well as that for Michael Henry for set construction for the drama department, Lenny Cornett as ninth grade head girls’ basketball coach and Lisa White as Winter Guard advisor were approved.

Cody Carr, Pete Chakiris and Tim Pinkerton were approved to be volunteer assistant wrestling coaches.

A list of substitutes for certified and classified positions were also approved. That list is available at the Board of Education office.

The next meeting of the Brookville Board of Education will take place on Monday, Nov. 18 in the Board of Education office building, 75 June Place, Brookville.

By Kevin O’Boyle koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach this writer at koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com, or call 833-2545

