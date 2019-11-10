Academic Challenge teams take 1st place

TIPP CITY — The weekend of Nov. 2, the Northmont High School and Middle School Academic Challenge teams competed in the Tippecanoe Academic Challenge.

The high school team won the 30 team Tippecanoe Academic Challenge, and the middle school team won the 12 team JV division at that event, including wins over eight high school teams. It was the first time ever that both teams both captured a championship at the same event.

The high school event featured teams from three states, including three of the top 25 teams in the country. The Northmont High School Academic Challenge team captured the varsity championship by posting a perfect 9-0 record, including a win over rival Beavercreek 420-310 in the championship game. Juniors Samantha Street and Sean Scranton were both in the top 10 individual scorers out of more than 200 students competing at the event. This win qualifies Northmont to the NAQT National Championship in Atlanta in May.

The Northmont Middle School Academic Challenge team competed in the Junior Varsity division of the tournament, competing against three other middle school teams and eight high school teams. The Middle School team rebounded from an early loss to St. Charles High School to storm back through the playoffs, knocking off St. Charles in a rematch to capture the Junior Varsity championship.

This was the first time that a team from Northmont Middle School won a high school event. Eighth grader Adam Williams was the 7th highest scorer in the entire tournament (which includes varsity competitors) and was the top scorer in the Junior Varsity event.

Northmont High School Academic Challenge team members: Sean Scranton, Seth Eggleston, Amara Nwanoro, and Samantha Street. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/11/web1_HighSchool-1.jpg Northmont High School Academic Challenge team members: Sean Scranton, Seth Eggleston, Amara Nwanoro, and Samantha Street. Contributed photos Northmont Middle School Academic Challenge team members: Adam Williams, Carson Stone, Ethan Kral, and Ryan Fitzgerald. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/11/web1_MiddleSchool-1.jpg Northmont Middle School Academic Challenge team members: Adam Williams, Carson Stone, Ethan Kral, and Ryan Fitzgerald. Contributed photos