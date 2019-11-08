The Brookville Optimist Club held its annual Pumpkin Walk event last Saturday. The event featured a walk on the Wolf Creek Rail Trail, which was lined with pumpkins and luminaries. There were hot dogs and hot chocolate served out of the club’s Sugar Waffle Trailer, as well as tours of the Train Station and Caboose Museum by the Brookville Historical Society in uptown Brookville.

