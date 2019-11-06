Northmont Rotary Auction set for Nov. 9

ENGLEWOOD — Attention all local bargain shoppers! The annual Northmont Rotary Auction will be held Saturday, November 9, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1000 Wenger Road in Englewood.

This community fundraiser and social event has been a staple of the Northmont community for over three decades. Whether it is to shop for Christmas gifts, look for a bargain or simply enjoy the gathering of friends, you will not want to miss out on this evening of fun.

Hot snacks, pizza, wings, chips, soft drinks and beer/wine are included with the purchase of a $30 ticket, which admits two. They can be obtained from any Rotary member or, tickets will also be available at the door.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. with the live bidding starting at 7 p.m. Bob Hogstrom will again be donating his services as the auctioneer. For individuals interested in silent bids, multiple tables will be set up with sponsorship by local business and loaded with a variety of items.

Scott Rolfes, chairman of the 2019 Auction, reminds everyone that you do not have to be present to win the Vacation Package. Again this year, the vacation package (one of the premier items of the night) will be sold by raffle rather than auction. Raffle tickets ($25 apiece or five for $100) can be obtained from any Rotary member or on the evening of the auction.

Rolfes said this has always been one of the highlights of the auction but was only available to those that were able to attend. By utilizing a raffle ticket approach, it allows other community members to have an opportunity to still get the vacation package. Should the winner not choose to take a vacation using the package, they can take $5,000 as a cash payout.

This year at the auction, there will be a different raffle for the alcohol. You will be guaranteed leaving the auction with a sealed bottle of liquid refreshment. Rotary will be selling numbered ‘Corks’ for $25 per bottle the night of the auction. When you choose your number, leave your bidder number with the volunteers. At the end of the evening, gather around the table. You must turn your cork in to receive your random bottle of alcohol Must be 21 to purchase a cork. The bottle you end up with will be a surprise.

Auction proceeds are used to support scholarships for Northmont students, Boy Scout Troop 325, the Aullwood Farm and Center as well as other local groups.

For additional information or to purchase tickets, call Mike Barrow (836-5170), Cathy Hutton at the Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce (836-2550), or Scott Rolfes at Kindred Funeral Home (832-2600).

