MVCTC salon ready to serve the public

ENGLEWOOD – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center Cosmetology program opened its doors to the Salon on Oct. 2. The MVCTC Salon offers cuts, styles, chemical services, and spa services all performed by MVCTC high school students under the instructor’s supervision. The Salon is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 11:45 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

All services are performed by students under instructor supervision.

If you plan to visit the MVCTC Salon, schedule an appointment at 937-854-6264. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Patrons are asked to enter the main entrance of the MVCTC campus to receive a visitor pass, and receive directions to the salon. The Salon will close whenever school is not in session. Please check the MVCTC Web site for school closures.

Some of the services and costs include:

• Shampoo and Style $5.

• Shampoo, cut & Style $6.

• Haircut only/Clipper Cut $3.

• Conditioning Treatment $3.

• High-lights (based on length) $20 and up

• Color Service based on single color $15.

• Extra Tubes of color used $10.

• Chemical Relaxer $15.

• Permanent Wave $15. and up

• Manicure w/ hand & arm massage $5

• Manicure with Paraffin Wax $5.

• Gel Polish $10.

• Paraffin Wax only $2.

• Basic Pedicure or Spa Pedicure $10.

• Facial $5.

• Eyebrow/Lip/Chin Wax each $3.

Haircuts are included in the chemical service prices listed. Spa Services will have tax added to services provided.

On Wednesdays the salon has Senior Citizen Day, and anyone 60 and older will receive 10 percent off their services. Haircuts are free for U.S. Military Veterans.

One of many goals as a district is to allow the student to gain the optimal education in their program of choice and academic courses.

Junior year students learn salon and state board techniques, some trendy styles, employability skills, and teambuilding activities.

Senior students have the opportunity to experience working with clients. Students apply their knowledge and skills by operating a fully functional salon. In the spring, senior students that have completed 1,500 hours of instruction, take their Ohio State Board Exam. With passage, students become a Licensed Cosmetologist in the State of Ohio.

The MVCTC instructors have over 100 years in the cosmetology industry and more than 55 years as educators.

For more information about the MVCTC Salon, please visit http://www.mvctc.com/salon.

