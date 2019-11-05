MVCTC FFA Chapter holds officer retreat

ENGLEWOOD – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center 2019-2020 FFA Chapter officers went to Camp Kern for the annual officer retreat in August.

CTSO advisors, Mr. Hershberger and Mr. Beringer also attended as counselors.

The 2019-2020 MVCTC FFA Officers are:

• President – Ross Dapore (Diesel Power Technologies/Ansonia)

• Vice President – Keara Knepshield (Veterinary Science/Franklin-Monroe)

• Second Vice President- Josiah Kirchhofer (Natural Resource Management/Brookville)

• Treasurer- Katelyn Redick (Veterinary Science/Miamisburg)

• Reporter- Peyton Ryan (Veterinary Science/Brookville

• Sentinel- Brittany Ployer (Veterinary Science/Preble-Shawnee)

• Student Advisor- Audra Burger (Retail Ag Services/Preble-Shawnee)

On the way to Camp Kern the first stop we took was for lunch at Roosters, where we talked about our goals for the trip, which included getting to know each other better so that we can be an effective team for the MVCTC FFA Chapter.

The second stop was at Walmart where we had to shop on a predetermined budget to get supplies and food we will need to cook while we are there, which helped us add budgeting and financial strategies to our team.

When we arrived and checked in at Camp Kern, we picked our cabins and got settled in before we started our little adventure. While we were there, the officer team received their officer gear, which included a new personalized FFA Jacket to complete our Official Dress that is required at events and meetings.

We took a team picture to use.

To finish out the night our president, Ross Dapore, cooked us hamburgers and pizza over a fire as we talked about the plans for the school year. Our plans for the school year included getting as many members involved in FFA as possible, and getting them to have a good year in their labs and FFA.

The next morning, we all woke up at 7 a.m. to go on a hike and came back to fix breakfast and pack our things up to go home that afternoon. While we sat and ate our breakfast we were greeted by the camp staff to go on a low ropes course with them. The low ropes course taught the officer team how to trust, lead and communicate with each other. This was a great trip and a great way for everyone to know and work with each other.

According to the National FFA website, “The National FFA Organization is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.”

The 2019-20 MVCTC FFA officers. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/11/web1_mvctc-ffa-officers-1.jpg The 2019-20 MVCTC FFA officers.

By Peyton Ryan FFA Chapter Reporter 2019-2020

For over 45-years, MVCTC has been providing career technical education for 27 partner school districts encompassing five counties in Southwest Ohio. MVCTC is dedicated to providing in-demand workforce training for youth, adults, and organizations in the Miami Valley.

For over 45-years, MVCTC has been providing career technical education for 27 partner school districts encompassing five counties in Southwest Ohio. MVCTC is dedicated to providing in-demand workforce training for youth, adults, and organizations in the Miami Valley.