‘Let’s Eat’ comes back under different name

BROOKVILLE – Brookville has a new community lunch gathering on the fourth Saturday of each month, and it is offered year-round, January – December.

It has a new name, Let’s Eat, A Community Celebration.

The goal, organizers state, is to celebrate Brookville and the serving groups that make it great. Local churches, civic organizations, school organizations and social groups donate time and supplies to make the hot meal served from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Brookville Administrative Office’s Multipurpose Room, at 75 June Place.

There is no charge for this lunch. The gathering also includes music provided by local musicians Jeannette Wilges – lead singer, Lou James – keyboards, Doug Coppess – guitarist, and Bob Clemmons on drums.

Let’sEat, originally established in 2008, is a ministry of A Place to Go, Inc, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing local ogranizations together to help serve Brookville and the surrounding communities.

A Place to Go, Inc. ministries include Brookville FISH, the local food pantry, and Joy Ministries who take and redistribute furniture and appliance at no cost.

Let’s Eat celebrates a specific local group each month for its efforts to make Brookville a better place to live.

In September the many volunteers of Handivan, which provides free door-to-door transportation to the elderly and disabled in Brookville and the surrounding areas, was recognized.

In October local church pastors were recognized for the support and assistance given to not only their members but the community and visitors to Brookville.

In November the Brookville Local Schools Board of Education and Administrative staff will be recognized. This November lunch will be a traditional Thanksgiving meal served on Saturday, November 23, which once again will be served by the Brookville Police Department and students in the Criminal Justice program at Miami Valley CTC.

An open invitation is given to all who call Brookville their home.

Volunteers at a recent Let’s Eat event are shown. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/11/web1_lets-eat-1.jpeg Volunteers at a recent Let’s Eat event are shown. Contributed