Local scouts make donation to relief efforts

DAYTON – Three scouts from Pack 47 had the honor and privilege to present a fundraiser check in the amount of $6,000 from the Miami Valley Council to Mike Parks of The Dayton Foundation.

It was intended that $3,000 each be used for the Greater Dayton Disaster Relief Fund and the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

This money came from a special Miami Valley Council, Dayton Strong shoulder patch that cost $20 each with all proceeds being split equally between the two funds.

The cost of producing the patch was covered by sponsors.

“We couldn’t be much prouder of the hard work, dedication, and loving hearts of everyone involved in Pack 47, way to go,” said Corey Robinson from Pack 47.

The scouts involved were Tim Moler, Calen Robinson and Kalei Robinson.

Three scouts from Pack 47 presented a fundraiser check in the amount of $6,000 from the Miami Valley Council to Mike Parks of The Dayton Foundation (back row, third from the left) to be used for the Greater Dayton Disaster Relief Fund and the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund. Scouts shown in the front row (from left) are Tim Moler, Calen Robinson, Kalei Robinson. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/11/web1_local-scouts-1.jpg Three scouts from Pack 47 presented a fundraiser check in the amount of $6,000 from the Miami Valley Council to Mike Parks of The Dayton Foundation (back row, third from the left) to be used for the Greater Dayton Disaster Relief Fund and the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund. Scouts shown in the front row (from left) are Tim Moler, Calen Robinson, Kalei Robinson. Contributed