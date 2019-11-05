Brookville Corvette Club helps tornado victims

BROOKVILLE – On Oct. 18 Rick Scoville and Gary Chesnut, representing the Brookville Corvette Club, dropped by Brookville Fire Station 76 to present a donation to the Brookville Fire Association.

The group raised $1,400 to help with tornado relief efforts in the Brookville Fire District.

“The reason the Brookville area is so much further down the road to recovery is because of all the public and private partnerships that have contributed to picking up and moving on after the tornados,” said Brookville Fire Chief, Ron Fletcher. “This donation from the Corvette Club is just another example of how fortunate we are in Brookville.”

The Brookville Corvette Club made a donation of $1,400 to the Brookville Fire Association on Oct. 18. Shown from left are Rick Scoville (Corvette Club), Firefighters Chris Moehl, Marissa Stump, Tonya Marshall, Jessica Albaugh, Jordan Schoening, and Gary Chesnut (Corvette Club). https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/11/web1_donation-made-1.jpg The Brookville Corvette Club made a donation of $1,400 to the Brookville Fire Association on Oct. 18. Shown from left are Rick Scoville (Corvette Club), Firefighters Chris Moehl, Marissa Stump, Tonya Marshall, Jessica Albaugh, Jordan Schoening, and Gary Chesnut (Corvette Club). Contributed