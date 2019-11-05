Christmas themed production coming to BCT

BROOKVILLE – Next up on the Brookville Community Theatre stage is a play termed not a comedy and not a drama, “A Gift to Remember,” by Debbie Macomber.

This American author has seen six of her works turned into made-for-television movies, and “A Gift to Remember” was one of those that has been seen on The Hallmark Channel.

This BCT production is directed by Sherron Henry of Brookville, who is getting plenty of assistance from her husband Larry, whop is the President of the BCT board.

“We love Hallmark Channel movies,” said Larry Henry.

Sherron Henry gave this synopsis of the show, “On Christmas Eve, during a snowstorm, a group of strangers are on a train to Boston from Bangor, Maine, where the airport had been shut down due to the weather.

“Once they reach Boston, many of the passengers hope to make connections to various destinations across the United States,” she added. “A sailor is trying to get to Texas to place an engagement ring on his girlfriend’s finger. A software salesman, returning from a business trip, wants to return to Los Angeles and patch things up with his wife.

Larry Henry said, “They take a bad situation and make it good.”

Sherron Henry continued about the show, “A recently widowed woman wishes to spend the holidays with her daughter’s family in Boston.

“A man and his wife are attempting to reach Maryland in time for the birth of their first grandchild,” she said. “And other travelers have similar desires to reach their destinations in time for Christmas.

“However, the train develops engine trouble, and there are track problems ahead,” Henry added. “The passengers are suddenly forced to disembark and take shelter in a small depot in New Hampshire,” Henry added. “Understandably disappointed and dispirited, they try to make the best of things with little success at first.

“Eventually, however, they begin to bond, despite their circumstances. They even find themselves beginning to accept their fate by finding ways to celebrate the true spirit of Christmas. As the former strangers become collective friends, through patience, understanding and humor, they realize the memory of this night will be a gift to remember.”

This program features one of the youngest actresses ever to grace the BCT stage, Adeline Peffley, who is eight-months-old.

Brittany’s mom, Jennifer, is making her BCT debut.

Other newcomers to stage productions include Amanda Harrigan, Ci Ci Dixon and Debra Wellbaum.

Dean Shipley is a veteran actor and is making his BCT debut.

The rest of the cast (and their roles) includes Sheryl Koontz – Cathy Norris, Rebecca Henry – Madelin E. Norris, James Nelson – Matt McHugh, Cathy Rarick – Elise Jones, Eliza Sievers – Kate Jones, Brad Rarick – Len Dawber, Kate Gaston – Amy Dawber, Garrett Hensley – Nick Berry, Tim Pinkerton – Sam Larsen, Cathy Marquis – Louise Larsen, Debbi Robbins – Dena Owen, Kathy Devorak – woman 1 (choir), Jen Bell – woman 2 (choir), Ellie Grimes – choir and Bailey Harrigan – choir.

Sherron Henry said her cast is “Absolutely amazing.”

Helping out Director Henry are Assistant Director – Teresa Blakely, Production Manager – Dave Seagraves, Lights and Sound – Mark Bell, Costume Director – Leslie Monnig.

Mark Bell, Chuck Devorak and Larry Henry are all helping with set construction and design. Jen Bell is helping with props and Robbins is the Assistant Production Manager.

The show runs Nov. 14-17 and 21-24. Shows are at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Visit www.brookvillecommunitytheatre.com for tickets.

The majority of the cast of “A Gift to Remember” at Brookville Community Theatre is shown at a recent rehearsal for the upcoming show. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/11/web1_BCT-play-1.jpg The majority of the cast of “A Gift to Remember” at Brookville Community Theatre is shown at a recent rehearsal for the upcoming show. Kevin O’Boyle | Brookville Star

By Kevin O’Boyle koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach this writer at koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com, or call 833-2545.

