Optimists hosting annual Pumpkin Walk

BROOKVILLE – This Saturday, Nov. 2 the Brookville Optimist Club will hold their Annual Pumpkin Walk at 6 p.m. at Golden Gate Park.

The event will be in the rear of the park near the water tower. This is a free event hosted by the Optimist’s and co-sponsored by Kappa Xi Chapter, Delta Theta Tau Sorority, city of Brookville and the Brookville Park Board. This is a Family Friendly event for all ages, and wagons and strollers are allowed on the Wolf Creek Rail Trail.

Those attending are asked meet at the back of the park and walk south on the trail, which will be lined with pumpkins and luminaires. Walkers can receive donuts and beverages near the depot before heading back on the trail toward the park.

There they can gather at the bonfire, take a hay ride and receive hotdogs, cider and hot chocolate. There will also be a storyteller.

