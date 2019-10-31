Police, Fire Department hosting Beggar’s Night Event

BROOKVILLE – The Brookville Police and Fire Departments, along with the Clay Township and Perry Township Police Departments will host a Beggar’s Night drive-through event at Brookville Fire Station 76, located on Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road.

The event will run from 6 until 7:30 p.m.

Those attending are asked to come to the last bay at the station, which will be open for treats and goodies.

Attendees are asked to lease enter through the rear and come see all your favorite firefighters and police officers.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/10/web1_beggars.jpeg