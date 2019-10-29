Northmont Community Blood Drive is Nov. 4

CLAYTON — Wrap yourself up in saving lives at the Northmont community blood drive Monday, Nov. 4 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Northmont Middle School cafeteria, 4810 West National Road, Clayton.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the knit Blood Donor Scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

The new donor gift from Community Blood Center will help you be ready for winter. Everyone who registers to donate with CBC Nov. 4 through Jan. 4 will receive the knit scarf in green, white and red with the CBC blood drop logo. It comes with that warm, fuzzy feeling you get from helping someone in need.

Many CBC community blood drives now include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma, which are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Donors with blood types A, AB, or B positive are in high demand. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

